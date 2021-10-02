Kepos Capital LP Sells 100,000 Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU)

Kepos Capital LP reduced its position in CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. V were worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.16. 1,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,647. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $11.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

