Kepos Capital LP Reduces Holdings in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU)

Kepos Capital LP decreased its position in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 525,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,000 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in EJF Acquisition were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $99,000.

Shares of EJFAU traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.52. 5,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,296. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

