Kepos Capital LP Purchases 95,417 Shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU)

Kepos Capital LP lifted its position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,417 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPCBU. III Capital Management bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

VPCBU remained flat at $$9.90 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,706. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

