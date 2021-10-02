Kepos Capital LP Invests $14.72 Million in Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,721,000. Iron Spark I makes up about 1.1% of Kepos Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kepos Capital LP owned about 0.08% of Iron Spark I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iron Spark I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in Iron Spark I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Iron Spark I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,464,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Iron Spark I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Spark I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $780,000. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

ISAA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,495. Iron Spark I Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%.

About Iron Spark I

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

