Kepos Capital LP Has $5.30 Million Stake in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU)

Kepos Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) by 38.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 525,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,000 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Scion Tech Growth I were worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in Scion Tech Growth I by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 68,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 28,256 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Scion Tech Growth I during the 1st quarter worth $553,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in Scion Tech Growth I during the 1st quarter worth $939,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Scion Tech Growth I during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Scion Tech Growth I during the 1st quarter worth $1,614,000.

Scion Tech Growth I stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.01. 21,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,744. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06. Scion Tech Growth I has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $11.30.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

