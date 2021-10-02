Kepos Capital LP Buys New Holdings in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,203,000. Kepos Capital LP owned 1.04% of Pioneer Merger at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PACX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACX traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.95. 23,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,197. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

