Kepos Capital LP Acquires 325,000 Shares of Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU)

Kepos Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) by 108.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 625,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Forum Merger IV were worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMIVU. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

NASDAQ:FMIVU traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,851. Forum Merger IV Co. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

