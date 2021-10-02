Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $919,000 Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 283.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 18.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 29.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NLOK. HSBC lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Shares of NLOK opened at $25.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.72. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.13.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

