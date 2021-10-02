Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases Shares of 6,381 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 308,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,996,000 after acquiring an additional 23,512 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 21,475 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 162,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,575,000 after acquiring an additional 44,421 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 371,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,185,000 after acquiring an additional 29,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $119.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.42%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

