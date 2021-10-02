Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases New Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PENN opened at $78.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.53. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.09 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 2.55.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PENN shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

