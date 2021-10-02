Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases New Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 363,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,914,000 after buying an additional 60,924 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 102,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $139.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $106.08 and a one year high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.11.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

