Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 14.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 81.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at about $802,000. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WRB opened at $74.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $59.61 and a one year high of $82.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 22.41%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.55.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

