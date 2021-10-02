Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires Shares of 8,612 AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,884,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,626,000 after buying an additional 228,136 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,285,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,832,000 after acquiring an additional 47,422 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,188,000 after acquiring an additional 938,636 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,681,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,525,000 after acquiring an additional 483,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,973,000 after acquiring an additional 634,551 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.11.

Shares of ABC opened at $119.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.66 and a 200 day moving average of $118.90. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $92.24 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total value of $2,957,903.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $681,731.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,082.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,563 shares of company stock worth $10,372,315. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

