KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 345 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,688 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,651 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 54.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 184,365 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,936,000 after buying an additional 65,239 shares in the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL stock opened at $89.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.03. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $92.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. raised their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

