KCM Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $59.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a PE ratio of -26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

