KCM Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,647,873,000 after acquiring an additional 358,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,216,000 after buying an additional 60,468 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,384,000 after buying an additional 461,213 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,509,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,615,000 after buying an additional 88,871 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,505,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,926,000 after buying an additional 52,189 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PH opened at $291.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $294.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.24. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $196.98 and a 12 month high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.29.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

