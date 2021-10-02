KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.04 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,499,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,133,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,129,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 26.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in S&P Global by 4.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.10.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $428.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $103.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $456.63.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.