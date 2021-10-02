KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,309 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,013,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 46,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 19,544 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 6,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM stock opened at $60.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.95 billion, a PE ratio of -19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Several analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.94.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

