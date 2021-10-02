KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,276,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,424 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 85,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,606 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 32,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period.

SCHM opened at $77.76 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $81.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.73 and a 200-day moving average of $77.64.

