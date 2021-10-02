KCM Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $293.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $300.73 and its 200 day moving average is $283.02. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $218.28 and a 12 month high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.