KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Get KBC Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on KBC Group from €70.00 ($82.35) to €73.00 ($85.88) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cheuvreux upgraded KBC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KBC Group from €77.00 ($90.59) to €81.00 ($95.29) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KBC Group to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from €64.00 ($75.29) to €66.00 ($77.65) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised KBC Group to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from €56.50 ($66.47) to €59.90 ($70.47) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KBC Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.99.

Shares of KBCSY opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average of $40.01.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. On average, research analysts predict that KBC Group will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBC Group (KBCSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.