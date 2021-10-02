Katalyo (KTLYO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $87,504.00

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Katalyo has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $87,504.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 41.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00067541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00105376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.27 or 0.00145334 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,637.90 or 0.99945052 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.25 or 0.06835852 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

