Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Short Interest Update

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the August 31st total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of KXIN stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.76. 272,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,978,441. Kaixin Auto has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Kaixin Auto in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kaixin Auto by 569.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 37,602 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kaixin Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Kaixin Auto by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 94,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kaixin Auto by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a holding company, whose subsidiaries operate as used car dealers. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

