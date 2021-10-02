JulSwap (JULD) Market Capitalization Reaches $9.81 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JulSwap has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. JulSwap has a total market cap of $9.81 million and approximately $655,815.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00068866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00107437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.80 or 0.00148220 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,742.64 or 0.99955641 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.91 or 0.07038616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002514 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 559,176,748 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

