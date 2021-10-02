JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 240,285 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 992,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 240,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.68% of ResMed worth $244,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in ResMed by 68.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the second quarter worth $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the first quarter worth $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 46.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $262.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $280.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.73. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.92 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.52%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.46, for a total transaction of $621,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,910 shares of company stock valued at $15,612,206 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.67.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.