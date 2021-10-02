JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,471,726 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 29.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,473,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,471,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $258,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth $69,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 164.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth $83,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $78.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.33. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.