JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.00.

Shares of RYCEY opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.23. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $3.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,907,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,036,966 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc worth $22,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

