JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,406,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,515 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.90% of Acadia Healthcare worth $276,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,022 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,651,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,191 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 11,160.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 875,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,051,000 after acquiring an additional 868,150 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,782,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,112,000 after acquiring an additional 450,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,949,000.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $65.49 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $68.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.