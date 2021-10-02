JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,873,915 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039,867 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.40% of The Bank of Nova Scotia worth $317,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 258,184.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 681,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,651,000 after acquiring an additional 681,608 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,298.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 853,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,386,000 after acquiring an additional 792,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 63,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BNS shares. CIBC increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fundamental Research increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.06.

BNS opened at $62.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.55. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.7095 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.68%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

