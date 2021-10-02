Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JNCE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.68. The company had a trading volume of 265,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,402. The company has a market capitalization of $393.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 million. Equities research analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

