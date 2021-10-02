Jones Financial Companies Lllp Reduces Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Aflac by 22.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 49,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Aflac by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 157,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Aflac by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,538,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,203,000 after acquiring an additional 282,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $52.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $57.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.29.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. Research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,328. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

