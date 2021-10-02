Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $9.19 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 66,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $57.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average of $57.30. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $58.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

