Jones Financial Companies Lllp Decreases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Booking by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 383,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,852,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 371,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $813,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,038 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 347,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,075,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 267,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,702 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,477.35.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,455.87 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,589.00 and a 52-week high of $2,540.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,268.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,292.31. The firm has a market cap of $100.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($10.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

