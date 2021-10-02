Jones Financial Companies Lllp Cuts Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $46,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.85.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MMM opened at $176.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. 3M has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $102.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.09.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.