Joint Ventures Price Tops $0.0024 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $54,222.31 and $12,770.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joint Ventures coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00057124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.00120408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.70 or 0.00237200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00012987 BTC.

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

Joint Ventures (JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

