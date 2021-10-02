John B. Walker Sells 7,500,000 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Stock

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 2.62.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.42 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

MGY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.46.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $32,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.