JNS Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:JNSH) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in September

JNS Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:JNSH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of JNSH stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. JNS has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

Get JNS alerts:

JNS Company Profile

JNS Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical design build construction services contractor in the United States. The company is based in Wheeling, Illinois.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for JNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.