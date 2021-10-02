Jennison Associates LLC Sells 969 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,565 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 727.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $205,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $252,322.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,436.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,030 shares of company stock valued at $657,848. Corporate insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

UMBF opened at $99.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.14. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $99.98.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

