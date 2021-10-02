Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,083 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,572,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $275,933,000 after buying an additional 536,260 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,183,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,703,000 after acquiring an additional 42,050 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,092,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,849,000 after acquiring an additional 39,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,913,000 after purchasing an additional 58,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 623,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,662,000 after purchasing an additional 90,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price objective on Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of MEI opened at $42.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.28. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 25,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $1,210,596.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,257,075.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 8,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $407,760.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,622,888.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,557 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

