Jennison Associates LLC Invests $4.62 Million in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,615,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,564 shares of company stock worth $6,494,604. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $294.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $311.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $215.51 and a one year high of $327.20. The firm has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROK has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.18.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

