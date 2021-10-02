Jennison Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 14.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,612 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Gray Television by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Gray Television during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Gray Television during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Gray Television during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gray Television during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GTN opened at $23.12 on Friday. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.67.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Gray Television had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

