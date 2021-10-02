Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on IronNet (NYSE:IRNT)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on IronNet in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on IronNet in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of IRNT stock opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. IronNet has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $47.50.

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

