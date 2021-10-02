Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JHG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $41.79 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $44.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.33. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $738.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.50 million. Analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JHG. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 203.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,742,000 after acquiring an additional 202,671 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at $330,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth about $37,968,000. 60.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

