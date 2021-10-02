Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Janus Henderson Group plc is an investment management company. It provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors. Janus Henderson Group plc, formerly known as Janus Cap Grp, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JHG. Citigroup lowered Janus Henderson Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.92.

NYSE JHG opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.98. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.14.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $738.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.50 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 22.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.50%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 457.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

