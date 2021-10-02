J2 Global’s (JCOM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

JCOM stock opened at $139.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.97. J2 Global has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $147.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.43. J2 Global had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $429.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that J2 Global will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $2,096,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,051 shares in the company, valued at $32,700,081.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in J2 Global during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 436.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

