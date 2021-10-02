ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITVPY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

ITVPY traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.90. 10,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.02. ITV has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $19.79.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

