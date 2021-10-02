iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $329.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) will post sales of $329.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.50 million to $640.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $439.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.00 million to $655.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $69.06 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $78.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for iTeos Therapeutics.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34).

A number of brokerages have commented on ITOS. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Shares of ITOS traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $27.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,955. iTeos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $47.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.02 million, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average of $25.89.

In other news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 50,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $1,488,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 2,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $61,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,974 shares of company stock worth $8,068,661. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,762,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after acquiring an additional 468,576 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,355,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,758,000 after acquiring an additional 185,077 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,506,000 after purchasing an additional 483,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 1,125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 432,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 397,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.