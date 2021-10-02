iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Stock Price Up 0.5%

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) rose 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$30.60 and last traded at C$30.52. Approximately 1,940,839 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,527,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.38.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.204 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

