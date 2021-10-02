iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $267.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $270.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.63. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $184.12 and a 52-week high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

