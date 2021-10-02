iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,401,082 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 24,986,326 shares.The stock last traded at $78.15 and had previously closed at $78.32.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.39 and its 200 day moving average is $79.42.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,415,270,000 after buying an additional 1,797,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,995,000 after buying an additional 2,660,059 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,989,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,101,000 after buying an additional 358,540 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,069,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,120,000 after buying an additional 154,412 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,697,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,222,000 after purchasing an additional 332,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

